Rugby Direct podcast: What to make of the table topping Chiefs

Pita Gus Sowakula powers over for a try against the Hurricanes. Photo / photosport.nz

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB’s Blues/All Blacks commentator) is joined by Nick Bewley (Crusaders commentator) standing in for Liam Napier.

We discuss the Chiefs v Hurricanes top of the table match-up in the sun in Wellington, assess Moana Pasifika’s first ‘real’ home game in Apia and assess Rieko Ioane’s re-signing with NZR until 2027.

Elliott and Nick also cast an eye at the Black Ferns assistant announcement and ask whether the lack of females in the staff was a legitimate discussion or storm-in-a-teacup.