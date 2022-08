Sport Rugby Direct podcast: What to make of another All Blacks' defeat 8 Aug, 2022 08:19 PM Quick Read New Zealand Coach Ian Foster and Sam Cane (C) of New Zealand at the press conference following their loss. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand Coach Ian Foster and Sam Cane (C) of New Zealand at the press conference following their loss. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald