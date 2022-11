The Black Ferns celebrate winning the World Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell

On this week’s episode of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier have moved from Edinburgh to London ahead of the final All Blacks test of the year.

But before they discuss the All Blacks’ win over Scotland, they convene to talk about the Black Ferns’ almighty World Cup win and what it might mean for women’s rugby in New Zealand. They also assess the interesting nominations for World Rugby’s Awards.