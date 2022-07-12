Rugby Direct podcast: What is the future of the All Blacks coaching staff?

Ian Foster and the All Blacks coaching staff. Photo / Photosport

On this week's podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald's chief sports writer) discuss Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil and examine how they were able to win in such convincing fashion to set up a series decider this weekend in the capital.

They debate the chaotic substitution rules over Ardie Savea and Dalton Papalii as well as look at the Angus Ta'avao situation and ask what exactly is World Rugby trying to achieve in how they classify incidents like that.

The elephant in the room is also discussed - what is the future for the All Blacks coaching staff and how do they fix the issues immediately for Saturday night's decider?