Rugby Direct podcast: The two controversial calls that cost the Hurricanes

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders and Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

On this week's Rugby Direct podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) debate the major issues of the weekend.

They focus on the contentious ending to the Hurricanes v Crusaders match in the capital, with a controversial decision not to take a shot at goal and the even more controversial decision where Scott Barrett was not penalised.

The Blues hold the Chiefs to nil for the first time in their history and set up a titanic match-up in the garden city against the Crusaders this weekend, so which way are Elliott and Liam leaning as to who takes the win?

And the Highlanders have claimed their first win of the season and are rapidly climbing up the Super Rugby ladder, but are the finals beyond them?

A familiar name makes a statement in the Rugby Direct MVP race, while a couple of names are put forward as All Blacks possibles.