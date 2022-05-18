Blues players celebrate with Stephen Perofeta. Photo / Photosport

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and special guest Christopher Reive from the New Zealand Herald break down the weekend of rugby that was from Super Rugby Pacific, as the Kiwi sides went five-nil over their Australian opponents, along with a feisty Pacific derby in Sydney.

They also discuss the growing reputation of Stephen Perofeta and whether an All Blacks jersey awaits him in the July series against Ireland, as well as pondering on the back of a Kiwi sweep over the weekend whether the Australians have really closed the gap or if it was all bluster.