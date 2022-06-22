Crusaders players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (chief sports writer at the NZ Herald) break down the Crusaders' emphatic Super Rugby Pacific grand final win over the Blues at Eden Park.

Smith and Napier discuss the Crusaders' ability to play grand final footy, to suffocate the Blues and turn the hosts' lineout inside out with incredible regularity.

For the final time this season, they dish out their MVP points and crown the highly prestigious and inaugural Rugby Direct Medal.

In addition, the guys give their thumbs up or down to the Super Rugby season as a whole, review the Black Ferns Pacific Four series and look ahead to the All Blacks.