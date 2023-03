Scott Robertson will be the All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Getty

On a special edition of the Rugby Direct podcast, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier discuss the appointment of Scott Robertson as the new All Blacks head coach.

They analyse what it means for Robertson himself, take a look at his prospective team and how it might play out this year now for both the current and future All Blacks coaching staffs.

They also hear from Robertson as well as NZR chief executive Mark Robinson in interviews from on the ground.