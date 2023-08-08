Rugby Direct podcast: The All Blacks squad going to France

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and coach Ian Foster. Photo / photosport.nz

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier are in Hawke’s Bay - reflecting on the Rugby World Cup squad announcement the night before as we debate the inclusions, the exclusions and the balance of the squad named by Ian Foster and his selectors to head to France.

We also look back at the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Dunedin, with the All Blacks mounting a major fightback to remain unbeaten in season 2023.

Elliott and Liam also touch on the NPC getting underway, the return of Warrenball (should we be worried) and much to Liam’s annoyance, Elliott finds a reason to mention Canterbury schoolboy rugby.