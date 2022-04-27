Rugby Direct podcast: Super round or shoddy?

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders makes a break against the Rebels. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) look back on the first ever 'super round' in Melbourne.

Low crowds and a flat atmosphere seemed to eminate from the TV screens back home, so the question is asked as to whether the concept worked and if it was in the right city.

The Kiwi sides lead 4-1 after the opening weekend of the cross-over games, but have the Chiefs have stalled? And would the Highlanders be better served with a new coach come 2022?

There's high praise for a certain up-and-coming halfback (and not the one out of the Highlanders), while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's bid for an All Blacks jersey appears to be running behind schedule - were we expecting too much?