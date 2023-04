Leon MacDonald will join as Scott Robertson's assistant at the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

This week on Rugby Direct, Scott Robertson has announced his All Blacks coaching team for when he takes over after the World Cup.

So what do Elliott and Liam make of it?

We also debate round nine of Super Rugby, whether Anzac Day is appropriately marked in Super Rugby and evaluate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s decision to head back to league after this year.