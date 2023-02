Caleb Clarke celebrates another Blues try. Photosport

Elliott Smith and Liam Napier are back to review the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific, as the Crusaders crumbled against the Chiefs, the Blues powered past the Highlanders and the Hurricanes swept past the Reds.

They also review round one of Super Rugby Aupiki, the latest Six Nations games and debate the All Blacks coaching saga, which has taken another turn in recent days.