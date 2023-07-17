Rugby Direct podcast: Reviewing the All Blacks big win over the Springboks

Captain Sam Cane and Kāeo’s Tamaiti Williams with the Freedom Cup after the Rugby Championship test match against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium In Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier review the All Blacks’ big win over South Africa in what was somewhat of a statement performance from them ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

We discuss whether the blindside flanker debate is over in the wake of Shannon Frizell’s form and how the second half performance might have told more of a story than the first.

We also review the Black Ferns’ Pacific Four win, Johnny Sexton’s three match ban and ponder what Eddie Jones meant when he said “Look out” to the All Blacks.