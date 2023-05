Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand is tackled by Takuya Yamasawa of Japan. Photo / Getty

On this week’s Rugby Direct, we review the Chiefs fall to their first defeat of the Super Rugby season while the Crusaders have the better of the Blues in a highly-anticipated local derby... we discuss the implications for the playoffs.

We also pick apart New Zealand Rugby’s memorandum of understanding with Japan and whether Roger Tuivasa-Sheck should stay or go if he’s on the outer at the Blues.