Rugby Direct podcast: New Super Rugby front-runners?

The Chiefs celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) review the latest round of Super Rugby Pacific, with the Blues coming from behind to beat the Highlanders and the Chiefs making a real statement in knocking off the Crusaders in Christchurch.

They also review the opening game of Super Rugby Aupiki and cram in plenty of rugby discussion on the Six Nations, Gayle Broughton's shock retirement and how Covid might continue to impact the NZ Rugby scene.

In addition, a health dose of the MVP table updates - with one name on the charge.