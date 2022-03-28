Rugby Direct podcast: Moana Pasifika win and Blues flatter to deceive

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu celebrates. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of the Rugby Direct podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (New Zealand Herald chief sports writer) debate the latest topics from the rugby weekend.

Moana Pasifika stunned Super Rugby Pacific with a dramatic golden point win over the Hurricanes, and Elliott and Liam discuss whether they can do it all over again this week as they meet the Blues twice in five days.

The Blues flatter to deceive despite taking the points over the Highlanders, while the Crusaders invite a comparison with rock band U2 after their bounce-back win over the Chiefs.

The MVP race takes another turn, while the guys debate the merits of two high profile additions to the Black Ferns staff and ask the question: crowds are allowed back, but will the fans actually flock in?