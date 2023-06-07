Rugby Direct podcast: Looking over the Super Rugby playoffs

The Chiefs and Crusaders finished one-two on the Super Rugby standings. Photo / photosport.nz

This week on Rugby Direct, it’s a bumper episode as we look at the Super Rugby regular season, a new rugby Knight and a couple of new coaches for the local franchises.

The Crusaders have appointed Rob Penney as head coach and the ‘Canes Clark Laidlaw, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier discuss the appointments and how they might fit with each franchise from 2024.

Sir Wayne Smith has been knighted for services to rugby and he speaks with the podcast about the honour and we’re joined by Sky Sport commentator and All Blacks great Jeff Wilson to discuss the Super Rugby playoffs and his prospective All Blacks squad with just a couple of weeks until it’s announced.