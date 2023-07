The Bledisloe Cup has been in New Zealand's hands since 2003. Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam look ahead to the first Bledisloe Cup meeting of the year on Saturday and debate the selection conundrums facing the All Blacks selectors as well as gauging the possibilities of an Australian boil-over in Melbourne.

We also tackle the Farah Palmer Cup, the Rugby Championship’s other match this weekend and whether rugby has managed to get the TMO sorted or not.