Rugby Direct podcast: Looking over the All Blacks squad

Joe Schmidt (from left), Ian Foster (head coach) and Jason Ryan during the first All Blacks squad naming of 2023, at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

Joe Schmidt (from left), Ian Foster (head coach) and Jason Ryan during the first All Blacks squad naming of 2023, at Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam beam in from Te Awamutu to discuss the 36-man All Blacks squad named by head coach Ian Foster, who also drops by the podcast to offer his reasoning on some of the key selections, along with forwards coach Jason Ryan.

We discuss the Super Rugby semi-final match-up that has left us with a blockbuster grand final this week and we discuss the Hamish McLennan edition of the podcast which created a bit of controversy and our takeaways from how it’s played out.