Rugby Direct podcast: Is the Aussie v NZ Super Rugby divide shrinking?

Waratahs players celebrate beating the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) discuss a round that most New Zealand sides would want back if given the chance, even the ones that won.

Have the men from across the Tasman got better or have the New Zealand sides gone back to the pack?

The Crusaders' latest defeat is their third of the season, a 'record' under the Scott Robertson era, so is it time for panic stations down south - is there any hope for a sixth crown in as many years for the team currently in third on the ladder?

The Rugby Direct medal MVP voting also comes under heavy scrutiny after a lack of stand-out stars in round 11.

Elliott and Liam also ponder what the Hurricanes' game plan is exactly and question the consistent selections coming out of the capital.