Stephen Perofeta in action. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier review week 12 of Super Rugby - as the Brumbies continued on their merry way against New Zealand sides with a win over the Chiefs in Hamilton, while the Highlanders sneaked a close one against the Reds.

There were comprehensive wins for the other New Zealand sides, so we debate whether the chatter about the gap closing was misguided last week.

Stephen Perofeta continues to look classy in the Blues line-up whether at 10 or 15, so we discuss how far away he might be from an All Blacks jersey this year, and also consider what the Highlanders should be looking for in a new head coach.