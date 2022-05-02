Rugby Direct podcast: Is it time for panic stations at the Crusaders?

Crusaders players chat during their Super Rugby defeat to the Waratahs. Photosport

On the latest edition of NZME's rugby podcast, Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) discuss a round that most New Zealand sides would want back if given the chance, even the ones that won.

The Crusaders, Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika all lost, the Blues, Chiefs and Highlanders took wins but in unconvincing fashion.

The Australians have got cock-a-hoop over their best weekend since 2021, leaving the hosts to ponder whether the men from across the Tasman have got better or have the New Zealand sides gone back to the pack.

The Crusaders' latest defeat is their third of the season, a 'record' under the Scott Robertson era, so is it time for panic stations down south and is there any hope for a sixth crown in as many years for the team currently in third on the ladder?

The Rugby Direct Medal MVP voting also comes under heavy scrutiny after a lack of stand-out stars in round 11.

Elliott and Liam also ponder what the Hurricanes game plan is exactly and question the consistent selections coming out of the capital.