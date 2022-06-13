All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, we go one-on-one with All Blacks coach Ian Foster about the 36-man squad named for the three-test series against Ireland and discuss the key talking points of his squad including the six new caps, the exclusion of TJ Perenara and Brad Weber at halfback and other key discussion points with Ireland on the horizon.

Liam Napier joins to dissect the squad and where the strengths and weaknesses lie, as well as a look ahead to a small matter of a Blues and Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific final.