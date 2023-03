Ethan Blackadder of the Crusaders is congratulated on scoring a try against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier discuss the Crusaders’ bouncing back with a win over the Blues at Eden Park, while the Highlanders are also in the winners’ circle for the first time this year.

Ireland wrap up the grand slam and Six Nations in dominant fashion overall, so what will it take to stop them in France.

And they assess the latest twists and turns of the All Blacks coaching race and dish out some MVP points.