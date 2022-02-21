Rugby Direct podcast: How much TMO is too much TMO?

Players await a TMO decision after a captain's referral in a Super Rugby Aotearoa clash last year. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct thanks to Employment Hero, co-hosts Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB Rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) digest the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific and debate the winners and losers of round one from both a competition and individual stand point.

They run the rule over some of the key issues from the opening round - including the influence of the TMO, who supposedly was going to take a smaller role this season, in some key decisions.

Elliott and Liam also ponder what to expect from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in his professional rugby union debut and try to define what success looks like for Moana Pasifika in the opening weeks of the competition.