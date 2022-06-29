Ian Foster was one of six in All Blacks camp to test positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's All Blacks commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald rugby writer) react to a hectic 48 hours of news from the All Blacks camp - with six down with Covid including three members of the coaching staff.

We discuss how that might affect the planning for Saturday's match and the make-up of the side, while Joe Schmidt has been called in as an extra voice for the All Blacks in the absence of Foster, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod. What Irish state secrets will be able to provide an insight into?

Elliott and Liam also discuss Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and whether Havili and Goodhue's absence means he will get a call-up for the first test.