Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes reacts after losing the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier review the Super Rugby quarter-finals and debate whether Ardie Savea scored that try and whether the referee made the right call.

We also zero in on the Chiefs’ close-run game against the Reds and the Blues and Crusaders comfortable wins.

It’s nearly time for the first All Blacks selection of the year as well and we pick the spots where the selectors will likely be spending their final days discussing ahead of the announcement on Sunday.