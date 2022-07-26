Rugby Direct podcast: Assessing another week of All Blacks drama

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Alex Burton

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (chief sports writer at the NZ Herald) assess another week of drama related to the All Blacks that has culminated in two assistant coaches being dumped and Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan being rushed in to assist the front eight.

The guys also run the rule over Ian Foster's media conference on Friday and whether that quelled a few issues, as well as assessing the Rugby Championship squad named and discuss whether more widespread changes than the ones made were warranted.

Elliott and Liam also offer some quick thoughts on the chances of the two sevens sides at the Commonwealth Games and the prospect of a Club World Cup has returned again - what chance it actually happens?