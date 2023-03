Ardie Savea (far left) was yellow carded after being involved in a scuffle. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB’s lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (Chief sports writer - NZ Herald) debate the key issues from Super Round in Melbourne.

The guys discuss Ardie Savea’s throat-slitting gesture, the Highlanders copping a second straight heavy defeat and the Blues losing to the Brumbies in a fascinating match.

We also look at Aupiki - can anyone stop the Chiefs Manawa? - and the All Blacks coaching appointment takes another twist as more certainty emerges.