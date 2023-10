With nine changes to the starting side and Sam Cane returning as captain, Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier take a look at what it'll take for the All Blacks to finish on a high against Uruguay in Lyon. Video / NZ Herald

Elliott Smith and Liam Napier check in from Lyon to review the All Blacks side named to face Uruguay in their final RWC pool match (Live on Gold Sport and iHeart Radio).

We also take stock of the games to come this weekend and update French captain Antoine Dupont’s superhuman return from injury.

