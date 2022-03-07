Rugby Direct podcast: A new contender for Super Rugby MVP

Moana Pasifika and Crusaders battle in a maul. Photo / Photosport

On this week's edition of NZME's rugby podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald rugby writer) debate the third round of Super Rugby Pacific and give some much deserved plaudits to Moana Pasifika - and eat a little bit of humble pie while doing so.

The Blues escape against the Chiefs and the Hurricanes get the job done against the Highlanders, who are still searching for their first win.

Elliott and Liam also update the race for the Rugby Direct MVP voting - Will Jordan had the week off and a new contender has emerged for the throne - while the tipping race has also been, well, tipped on its head.

And the guys discuss who will win Super Rugby Aupiki and whether Mark Robinson's pilgrimage north will result in a global nations championship and a world club championship or if it's still pie-in-the-sky stuff.