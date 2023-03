Scott Robertson (L) and Jamie Joseph are the leading contenders for the vacant All Blacks coaching role. Photos / Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier analyse the state of the All Blacks coaching race after Joe Schmidt’s withdrawal and whether it’s just going to remain a two-horse race while also pondering if the early season wobbles of the Crusaders will have any impact.

Elliott and Liam assess the Six Nations with a round left, wonder whether there’s a better format for Super Rugby Aupiki and hand one player all the points in the Rugby Direct medal race.