Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody has suffered a long term injury for the second straight year, being ruled out for the rest of 2022.

The Crusaders released a statement confirming Moody ruptured his ACL playing against the Blues two weeks ago.

Moody will need surgery and has been ruled out of rugby for the remainder of the year.

Last April he suffered a plantar fasciitis in his left foot playing against the Hurricanes, which ruled Moody out of action for four months.