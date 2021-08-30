Rugby: Concessions aplenty for Super Rugby Pacific launch

Australia's five Super Rugby teams managed two wins from 25 games against their Kiwi counterparts this year. Photosport

Compromise sits at the heart of Super Rugby's latest incarnation.

A competition that has seen more makeovers than Hollywood movie stars has settled on 'Super Rugby Pacific' from 2022 - a remodelled 12-team version that attempts to start a new era, one with South Africa and Argentina's presence firmly in the rear view.

The 15-week competition - agreed for the next two years - runs from February to June and will officially welcome two new sides in Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua. It features 14 round robin matches for each team, and a contentious top eight finals series notable for only four sides missing the cut.

For all the talk of strained transtasman relations, New Zealand Rugby has clearly made major concessions to ensure Rugby Australia, their new joint venture partners, were eventually satisfied enough to signoff a format that was due to be announced weeks ago.

After much haggling over revenue sharing arrangements, finals formats and the overall structure, with Rugby Australia pushing a conference style system at one stage, terms have belatedly been reached.

"We've tried to establish a new, fresh competition in the middle of a global pandemic and that pretty much sums up the challenges," NZ Rugby general manager of high performance Chirs Lendrum said.

"This is a new competition, being brought together by a new entity in terms of a joint venture between NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia. When you're creating something new people bring different ideas to the table to discuss.

"Good things take time. We've had some robust discussions about that. Both NZR and Rugby Australia are really happy with the final format; a good focus on local v local content but it's also one competition, one table, anyone can win from anywhere. We're really proud to get to this point with them."

On paper at least the competition appears the best Rugby Australia could hope for.

In this year's transtasman competition, following the respective domestic competitions, Australia's five Super Rugby teams managed two wins from 25 games against their Kiwi counterparts.

Given those lopsided results, the three-week knockout top eight finals format certainly favours keeping those Australian sides alive as long as possible. A top eight system, which pits first against eighth, also guarantees every team seven home fixtures.

"The finals format is going to be great there's going to be something riding on almost every game all the way through the competition," Lendrum said. "There will be fair reward for teams because they'll be in the running to host finals matches, but for those that have a slower start to the season there's still plenty to play for as the year goes on.

"We looked at lots of ideas for the format both in the regular season and in the playoffs. That's the nature of these things when you're trying to establish something new. Rugby Australia and ourselves are both really happy with where we've landed."

The other element that appears another compromise on New Zealand's behalf is the remaining regular season matches yet to be agreed. While each team will play each other once, the other three games will feature two local derbies. Such a structure will help the Australia teams remain in contention.

NZ Rugby is also doing much of the heavy lifting from a financial perspective in carrying the licence agreements for their five teams plus Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua.

"The principle we're working to is we're equal partners with Rugby Australia," Lendrum said. "Circumstances over the last 18 months has meant New Zealand is bringing seven licence teams to the table but the new team entrants are supported by Rugby Australia."

Travel restrictions dictate at this point the Fijian Drua are likely to be based in Australia for much, if not all, of their inaugural campaign while Moana Pasifika's chances of staging games outside their Auckland base, in Samoa or Tonga, appear remote.

Despite both teams yet to reveal their coaching staff or playing rosters six months out from the season, Lendrum remains confident both will be competitive in year one.

"We know Moana Pasifika have an intention to take some of their home games to their Pasifika home nations. We'll see how possible that is. We'd like that to happen next year and that's something we'll work with them on in the coming months.

"Those two clubs have put in an incredible amount of work to get to this point. Everything they have done has been very impressive.

"Yes it is a short runway to next year but I don't expect them to be any less impressive in terms of what they bring to the competition next year. We know it will be challenging for them at times but the flair they're going to bring is going to be special."

With the format finally agreed, Super Rugby Pacific's launch is now contingent on the Covid-19 climate dramatically improving in order for the trans-Tasman bubble to reopen by next February.