Rugby: Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho called into All Blacks squad as injury cover for Asafo Aumua

All Blacks big win, Warriors defeated in final moments and more all in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho has been called into the All Blacks squad as injury cover, with Asafo Aumua out due to concussion symptoms.

The 23-year-old Taukei'aho will slot into the back-up hooker spot behind veterans Codie Taylor and Dane Coles after Aumua reported concussion symptoms following the All Blacks' 102-0 thrashing over Tonga on Saturday.

Coles was handed the start against Tonga, with Aumua coming on in the 47th minute.

Born in Tonga, Taukei'aho impressed New Zealand scouts as captain of the Tonga U15s side's tour of New Zealand and was offered an international scholarship to Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate. He has since represented New Zealand at schoolboy level.

Samisoni Taukei'aho in action for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The promising hooker, who has played 49 games for the Chiefs since 2007, stands at 1.83m and 115kg and is a strong ball carrier and scrummager.

Taukaei'aho declined the chance to represent Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and now could be set to make his All Blacks debut this weekend.

The All Blacks are in Dunedin preparing for their first of two tests against Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.