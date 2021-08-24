Rugby Championship: Sanzaar confirms Queensland as competition hosts; All Blacks' 100th test against Springboks to be played at Townsville

The All Blacks are set to leave Perth for the third Bledisloe Cup match after previously being held back on player welfare grounds.

Sanzaar has confirmed Queensland will host the Rugby Championship, with the All Blacks' 100th test against the Springboks to be played in Townsville.

Eight matches will be played in four Rugby Championship double headers spread across Townsville, the Gold Coast and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Fixture details were confirmed as the Queensland State Government agreed to quarantine the Springboks and Argentina after Sydney and Perth rejected the prospect of hosting those teams.

The third Bledisloe Cup test, which doubles as a Rugby Championship match, will be played in Perth at Optus Stadium on either September 3 or 4 after the All Blacks delayed their departure last weekend, forcing the August 28 fixture to be pushed back one week.

The Rugby Championship was originally scheduled to be staged in New Zealand and Australia, but with the Covid-19 pandemic causing havoc in both countries, alternative solutions had to be found.

These included moving the tournament to Europe or South Africa but Queensland has come in late to meet all requirements.

The 100th test between the All Blacks and Springboks, originally scheduled for Dunedin, will now be held at Townsville's Country Bank Stadium - a major comedown for a test of that significance.

The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

Sanzaar chief executive Brendan Morris stated: "We thought last year was tough when we had to implement a Tri Nations tournament in Australia with South Africa absent due to the pandemic, but the current disruption caused by the delta variant of Covid-19 has seen government authorities tighten up border bio-security measures substantially.



"This is totally understandable but after exploring several options, including moving the tournament to South Africa and even Europe, we now look forward with excitement to the remainder of the Rugby Championship in Queensland. Indeed, I am delighted on behalf of the Sanzaar stakeholders that we can now complete this world class rugby tournament.



"We are very excited about this unique format and rugby experience as we look to deliver a month of double headers with the world's best players in Queensland, something never done in international rugby before.



"On behalf of Sanzaar and the national unions, I would like to sincerely thank the Queensland Government for working with us and providing a travel, accommodation, training and playing environment that will allow us to safely complete the tournament. Sanzaar and the national unions will now work closely with the states' health authorities to ensure all bio-security measures are adhered to.



"I personally want to thank Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young, as well as John Lee of the department of tourism, innovation and sport, and their respective departments for their tireless efforts in supporting this tournament."





2021 Rugby Championship schedule

Round 1

Sat 14 August: New Zealand 57 v Australia 22 (Eden Park, Auckland)

Sat 14 August: South Africa 32 v Argentina 12 (Mandela Stadium, Port Elizabeth)



Round 2

Sat 21 August: Argentina 10 v South Africa 29 (Mandela Stadium, Port Elizabeth)

TBC: Australia v New Zealand (Optus Stadium, Perth)



Round 3

Sunday 12 September: New Zealand v Argentina (CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast)

Sunday 12 September: South Africa v Australia (CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast)



Round 4

Saturday 18 September: Argentina v New Zealand (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Saturday 18 September: Australia v South Africa (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)



Round 5

Sat 25 September: New Zealand v South Africa (QLD Country Bank Stadium, Townsville)

Sat 25 September: Australia v Argentina (QLD Country Bank Stadium, Townsville)



Round 6

Sat 2 October: South Africa v New Zealand (CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast)

Sat 2 October: Argentina v Australia (CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast)



* all kick-off times and match order to be confirmed.