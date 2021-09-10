Rugby Championship live updates: All Blacks name team to face Argentina Pumas

All Black Sam Whitelock is set to return to the fold after the birth of his daughter Penelope. Video / Supplied

All Black Sam Whitelock is set to return to the fold after the birth of his daughter Penelope. Video / Supplied

Follow live as the All Blacks name their team to face the Pumas.

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett has escaped further punishment for his red card against the Wallabies in Perth on Sunday.

Barrett faced a four-week ban when he fronted a Sanzaar judicial hearing on Tuesday night after he was sent off in the first half by Australian referee Damon Murphy for raising his foot while catching a high ball and collecting Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete in the face.

Barrett was charged with contravening law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.

The All Blacks won the match 38-21, despite spending 20 minutes with 14 men.

Sanzaar released a statement this morning saying Barrett has escaped further sanction and will, therefore, be free to play in the remainder of the season.

"Having concluded a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all the camera angles and additional evidence including from the player, a medical report on the opposition player involved, and from two expert witnesses, and having considered the submissions from his legal representative, Stephen Cottrell, the Judicial Committee found that the Player has not transgressed Rule 9.11 and therefore not committed an act of foul play," Judicial Committee chair Robert Stelzner SC said.

"He legitimately went up in the air to collect a high ball, when in trying to regain his balance on the downward trajectory, his boot inadvertently made contact with the opponent's head. The accidental nature of the incident led the Judicial Committee to find that there was no intentional or reckless act of dangerous play, with the result that the Red Card is expunged from the player's record."

All Blacks management were confident they had a strong defence for the contentious incident, with head coach Ian Foster and defence coach Scott McLeod outlining the mitigating factors earlier this week.

Foster said he was "pretty surprised" Barrett was red carded and added: "We'll go and have a good look at it, but we'll certainly be putting a case together for that one. He lost balance, you could see he tilted and what happened. I feel for the refs in situations like this because technically they saw things and they make their decisions so I get all that. Now we've got a chance to sit down and analyse it we'll have a good couple of conversations."

McLeod pointed out that Koroibete encroached into Barrett's landing space before he hit the ground. "We believe we do have a defence. There's some mitigating circumstances from our side so we'll put forward a case," McLeod said. "He won the space in the air so in previous cases the person who has done that everyone else has to look after that person underneath or be aware of that. That would be one. I'm not on that committee and I'm not presenting the case but in my opinion that's what I reckon."

Having Barrett available will be a relief for the All Blacks given the difficulties they face in calling up replacement players amid the global pandemic.

In the lottery that is the Sanzaar judiciary, in this case it seems common sense has prevailed.