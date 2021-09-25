Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in their 19-17 win over the Springboks

A 78th-minute Jordie Barrett penalty has given the All Blacks a 19-17 victory over the Springboks. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in their 19-17 win over the Springboks.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Was constantly tested but reliable under the high ball, kicked well and made his presence felt in the side's attack before stepping up for the match-winning penalty.

Will Jordan - 7

Made a flying start to the game, scoring the opening try early, and continued to test the defence at every opportunity.

Rieko Ioane - 6

Showed a few glimpses of hope on attack, but any time he looked to wind up he was quickly stifled by the defence.

David Havili - 7

Worked extremely hard in his attempts to get the side on the front foot with ball in hand and was good defensively.

Jordie Barrett starred for the All Blacks in their win over the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

George Bridge - 5

Had some mighty struggles under the high ball and turned it over a couple of times. Had limited impact on attack.

Beauden Barrett - 7

Was kept quiet on attack, and tried to force things late in the game. His kicking and defence were on point though.

TJ Perenara - 6

Provided good services for the most part, but put teammates under pressure sometimes as the Springboks rushed.

Ardie Savea - 7

Ran strong and hard, and got stuck into the contact areas, but also did his part to keep the team composed in the contest.

Ethan Blackadder - 7

Worked tirelessly at the breakdown - both cleaning it out and getting over the ball, and provided a terrific lineout option.

Akira Ioane - 6

Muscled up defensively and in the contact areas in what was a physical encounter from start to finish.

Scott Barrett - 7

Constantly put his hand up for a carry into contact to help steady the attack, and did some strong work at the cleanout.

Brodie Retallick - 7

Conceded a few penalties which let down an otherwise strong performance in all facets of the game.

Nepo Laulala - 6

Worked hard to muscle up against his counterparts on the defensive end, and was among the leading forwards in carries.

Nepo Laulala took some strong carries against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor - 7

Had a major impact with his running game. Was generally reliable at the lineout and strong at the scrum.

Joe Moody - 6

Didn't get the better of things at scrum time and conceded a couple of penalties. Worked hard in open play though.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 5

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

Hoskins Sotutu - 8

Brad Weber - 8

Damian McKenzie - 7

Quinn Tupaea - 7