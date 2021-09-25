Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in their 19-17 win over the Springboks

How the All Blacks rated in their 19-17 win over the Springboks.
Jordie Barrett - 8
Was constantly tested but reliable under the high ball, kicked well and made his presence felt in the side's attack before stepping up for the match-winning penalty.
Will Jordan - 7
Made a flying start to the game, scoring the opening try early, and continued to test the defence at every opportunity.
Rieko Ioane - 6
Showed a few glimpses of hope on attack, but any time he looked to wind up he was quickly stifled by the defence.
David Havili - 7
Worked extremely hard in his attempts to get the side on the front foot with ball in hand and was good defensively.
George Bridge - 5
Had some mighty struggles under the high ball and turned it over a couple of times. Had limited impact on attack.
Beauden Barrett - 7
Was kept quiet on attack, and tried to force things late in the game. His kicking and defence were on point though.
TJ Perenara - 6
Provided good services for the most part, but put teammates under pressure sometimes as the Springboks rushed.
Ardie Savea - 7
Ran strong and hard, and got stuck into the contact areas, but also did his part to keep the team composed in the contest.
Ethan Blackadder - 7
Worked tirelessly at the breakdown - both cleaning it out and getting over the ball, and provided a terrific lineout option.
Akira Ioane - 6
Muscled up defensively and in the contact areas in what was a physical encounter from start to finish.
Scott Barrett - 7
Constantly put his hand up for a carry into contact to help steady the attack, and did some strong work at the cleanout.
Brodie Retallick - 7
Conceded a few penalties which let down an otherwise strong performance in all facets of the game.
Nepo Laulala - 6
Worked hard to muscle up against his counterparts on the defensive end, and was among the leading forwards in carries.
Codie Taylor - 7
Had a major impact with his running game. Was generally reliable at the lineout and strong at the scrum.
Joe Moody - 6
Didn't get the better of things at scrum time and conceded a couple of penalties. Worked hard in open play though.
Reserves
Samisoni Taukei'aho - 5
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
Ofa Tuungafasi - 7
Patrick Tuipulotu - 7
Hoskins Sotutu - 8
Brad Weber - 8
Damian McKenzie - 7
Quinn Tupaea - 7