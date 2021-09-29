Rugby Championship: Eight Pumas players refused entry back into Queensland after crossing state border

Pumas players after their loss to the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

Argentina's second Rugby Championship test against Australia is in doubt with eight Pumas players stuck in NSW.

The eight players, including captain Julian Montoya, and two staff members crossed the border from Queensland to Byron Bay for a day trip on Wednesday but have been refused entry by police when trying to return to their Gold Coast training base.

According to reports, the Pumas contingent travelled to Byron Bay for a health retreat but didn't have appropriate documentation to return to Queensland after crossing the state border.

Queensland re-opened a border bubble with Tweed Heads and Byron Bay from 1am on Wednesday, allowing residents to travel between regions for essential purposes like work, education, compassionate care and essential shopping.

However, recreational day trips, like the one taken by the Pumas team, aren't allowed.

The players and staff spent the night in a hotel in Kingscliff, just south of the Queensland-NSW border, with the dispute reportedly escalating into an "international incident", according to the Courier Mail.

BREAKING: Players from the Argentina rugby team remained locked out of Queensland this morning. Police have confirmed 8 players went to Byron for a health retreat. When they came back they didn’t have appropriate documentation. More details @TheTodayShow — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) September 29, 2021

As of Thursday morning, the Pumas group remain locked out of Queensland.

Argentina are scheduled to take on the Wallabies at 8.05pm on Saturday night at the CBUS Super Stadium in Robina.

Australia took out the first test last weekend 27-8.