Will Jordan's return to the black jersey has been delayed again. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks look to be set without two of their most potent attacking threats in Argentina - with Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku reportedly missing the trip to Mendoza.

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator and Herald columnist Elliott Smith understands that Chiefs’ outside back Shaun Stevenson and Hurricanes’ Tevita Mafileo will travel with the side.

The pair add to an already concerning injury list for coach Ian Foster - with veteran Sam Whitelock in doubt to play against Argentina after defying medical advice to help lead the Crusaders to their seventh straight Super Rugby title.

Jordan’s return to the black jersey takes another setback - the dynamic outside back missed last year’s Northern Tour with an inner ear injury and migraine symptoms - leaving yet more questions as to how the All Blacks back three will take shape when they line up for the first Test of the Rugby Championship.

more to come



