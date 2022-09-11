Canterbury celebrate Billy Harmon's try in the win over Northland. Photo / photosport.nz

Northland's dream season today ran into the cold reality of taking on Canterbury in Christchurch.

The Taniwha were unable to add another scalp to their impressive collection, being swept aside 46-17 by a clinical home side with no inclination towards sentiment.

A week after beating Auckland at home for the first time, Northland did at times look capable of pulling off a second straight upset, especially during a dominant first half.

But in the end they were given a first-hand demonstration of what it takes to be perennially successful in the NPC, as a relentless Canterbury seized just about every opening they saw.

Northland enjoyed a two-thirds advantage in territory in the opening 40 minutes, causing Canterbury to do plenty of defending.

But the red and blacks showed why they came into the encounter on top of their conference, doing that defending with aplomb and even taking a 14-10 lead to the break.

For that the hosts had to thank a powerful Billy Harmon burst off the back of the scrum, a formidable lineout drive that Northland were unable to stop through legal means, and referee Stuart Curren for awarding them a penalty try on the stroke of halftime.

Northland did enjoy one chance to show their threat, with Allan Craig finishing a brilliant move that went through several sets of hands, but that would prove a rare highlight.

In the second half, Canterbury took control. Reserve hooker Brodie McAlister bagged a brace - one through the lineout drive, the other through an effective attack off a lineout - and wing Ngane Punivai also crossed twice.

The final margin was an unfair reflection on what Northland brought to the game but, given the visitors had conceded the fewest points in the competition, also served to reinforce Canterbury's undoubted title credentials.

Earlier in the day, Taranaki emphasised just how far they have fallen after winning the Championship title unbeaten last season, slumping to a fifth defeat in six games.

Their stuttering attack at least enjoyed some good moments in the second half, but Tasman were always in control en route to a 38-27 victory in Nelson.

New Zealand under-20s standout Noah Hotham crossed twice in the first half to help the Mako take a 21-6 lead to the break, before Taranaki scored 14 unanswered points to pull within 28-20.

But Tomasi Alosio's try sealed the result with five minutes to play, helping Tasman remain right in the playoff hunt.

Wellington were also made to work to convert a strong first half into a win against Otago, but they did just that while edging the visitors 32-26 in the capital.

Otago were fortunate to be trailing only 26-14 at halftime, after Wellington had shot out to a 19-0 lead when TJ Perenara crossed for their third try in the first quarter.

The southern side then scored the only two tries in the second half - both through lineout drives - but the hosts managed to hang on to move third in their conference and leave Otago outside the playoff picture.