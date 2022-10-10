Zach Fittler, son of league legend Brad Fittler, turned heads at the Australian national under-16 rugby championships. Video / Stan.Sport

Zach Fittler, the son of rugby league legend Brad, has turned heads following a scintillating performance for New South Wales in the national ﻿under-16 rugby championships on Sunday.

The 105kg teenager, affectionately dubbed "The Tank", dived over in the second half of NSW Waratahs Gen Blue's 32-3 victory over the Queensland Reds at Brisbane's Sunnybank Rugby Club.

Fittler, who lives on the northern beaches and attends Scots College, was mobbed by his ecstatic teammates after steamrolling a Queensland defender on the tryline.

"What a motor, what a frame," the commentator cried.

"Big Fittler gets away from one, says see you later to another, carnage aplenty left in his wake as he crosses."

New South Wales coach under-16 coach Paul Cividen praised Fittler after the side's 29-point victory, where Queensland were kept tryless.

"I don't want to underestimate this, there is an air of excitement in the group,'' he said.

"We are very happy with the way they performed but just as excited by the improvement we can take from this.

"That's exciting. Our patience and execution is something (to work on), there were some opportunities we let slip through our fingers. That's normal and expected but we want to improve.'

"He is a great athlete and a good player."

Fittler has also found success playing rugby league, representing the Sydney Roosters in the under-17 Harold Matthews competition this season.

"He's making his own path, so he's extremely excited and a little bit nervous," his father told Nine News after his Roosters debut.

"He's bigger and stronger (than I am). It happened a few years ago, so I'm used to being dominated at home.

"I'm very aware he has his own coaches. There are a lot of times where I want to say something, and most probably the hardest part of my day is not."

Fittler's father played 39 Tests for Australia and represented the NSW Blues in 31 State of Origin matches.