Rugby: Blues star Otere Black reveals why he's leaving New Zealand for Japanese contract

Otere Black has revealed the prospect of a smaller playing role beyond 2021 coupled with a lack of interest from Super Rugby franchises played its part in him solidifying his future in Japan over New Zealand.

Black enjoyed a strong year playing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa and Transtasman, guiding the Auckland franchise to their first piece of silverware in 18 years.

He will don the Bay of Plenty Steamers strip in this year's NPC, but following that, he will take up a new challenge in the Japanese Top League playing for the NTT Shining Arcs, instead of continuing to ply his trade down under.

It will bring to an end a seven-year professional run in the New Zealand game that gained steam over the past 12 months as Black peered his way over the horizon and into the All Blacks number 10 conversation.

Speaking on former Hurricanes back James Marshall's podcast What A Lad, Black discussed his decision to leave home.

"It was one of those things, it was really a timing thing for me," he says.

"Obviously at the Blues, they've got Beaudy (Beauden Barrett) coming back, they've got Harry [Plummer] there, they've got Stevie (Stephen Perofeta) there. I would have loved to stay but in terms of playing-wise, I think it would have been a little bit harder to get consistent minutes like I've had over the last two seasons so I sort of weighed that up and I was like, 'well, if I'm staying in New Zealand, I probably won't be at the Blues, realistically'.

"I tested a few waters in New Zealand but no one wanted me so I was like, 'well, must be a sign for me to go'. So that was it."

Otere Black celebrates with the Super Rugby Transtasman trophy at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

It may come as a surprise given most New Zealand franchises would welcome the signature of a proven first-five. While the Crusaders have a superstar option in Richie Mo'unga running the cutter, the remaining three franchises – the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders – fail to boast an out-and-out first-five with one of international or title-winning experience.

"Everyone's pretty much full," Black says. "I sort of asked around and asked my agent was there really any spots in New Zealand because I feel like maybe I've got a little bit more to offer before going overseas but everyone's pretty much full up … And I've got a young family now to look after. That sort of made the decision a little bit easier.

"Obviously, there was a club in Japan that was quite keen and there was another club as well over in France at the time and also there was another couple of clubs in Japan. Finally made my decision, probably at the start of the Trans-Tasman competition, so it was quite late, just because there was a few things going around."

Black confirms he already penned a deal with the Shining Arcs prior to the start of the transtasman competition in May.

After a year playing for Manawatu in the NPC, Black made his Super Rugby debut with the Hurricanes in 2015 where he spent three seasons. He signed with the Blues ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

It is only recently the 26-year-old feels he is playing his best rugby. He has run out for the Maori All Blacks twice against Samoa, guiding them to 25 and 17 point wins since the Blues success in Super Rugby Transtasman.

"I'm starting to feel a lot more confident in my own game and sort of running a team, I guess as a 10," he adds. "But by then, I'd already made my decision to leave so I think that was probably something that had a bit of weight off my shoulders."