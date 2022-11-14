Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith enjoys the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith is up against the man who made history against the All Blacks for World Rugby’s coach of the year award.

World Rugby announced their nominations with the All Blacks missing out on the initial list.

Smith is up against Ireland coach Andy Farrell who masterminded his side to the first ever series win over the All Blacks following the third test win in Wellington in July. England women’s coach Simon Middleton and French men’s coach Fabien Galthié are the other nominees.

Black Ferns Ruby Tui and Maiakawanakaulani Roos have been nominated for female breakthrough player of the year alongside Maud Muir of England and Fiji’s Vitalina Naikore.

Black Fern Sylvia Brunt is also up for women’s try of the year after finishing off the team effort in the World Cup pool game win over Wales.

The men’s breakthrough player of the year nominees are England’s Henry Arundell and Ange Capuozzo of Italy, along with Irish duo Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan.

No All Blacks or New Zealand sevens players were nominated in the first drop today. The men’s 15s player of the year and women’s 15s player of the year nominees are revealed later today.