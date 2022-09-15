Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Black Ferns lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos on her rise to the World Cup arena

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Maiakawanakaulani Roos was named in the Black Ferns world cup squad. Photo / Getty Images

The emergence of Maiakawanakaulani Roos was among the few bright spots to come out of the Black Ferns' 2021 northern tour.

The young lock made her debut off the bench against England, before earning two

