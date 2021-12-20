Rugby: Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore welcomes review into serious allegations against him

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore is complying with all elements of a review into serious allegations levelled at him by veteran hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after the team's northern tour last month.

Two weeks on from Ngata-Aerengamate's social media post, in which she said she suffered a mental breakdown on tour as a direct result of Moore's alleged comments, he issued a statement saying he welcomed the review into the team's culture and high performance.

Ngata-Aerengamate alleged Moore, the Black Ferns coach since 2015, told her she had been selected but didn't deserve to be in the team; that he was embarrassed for her and couldn't tell her worth in the Black Ferns.

Ngata-Aerengamate said Moore asked her what her students would think of her. She claims she was sworn at for wearing her jacket around her hips, yelled at running to rucks, for how she ran with the ball, and told recently she was picked only to play the guitar.

From these alleged comments Ngata-Aerengamate, who has played 32 tests since 2014 and won the 2017 World Cup, says she ended up going crazy. She says she had to undertake anger-management counselling after discovering anxiety and hyperventilating for the first time in her life, and that she could hear the comments as she threw the ball into the lineout.

Moore has rejected all requests for interviews but in a statement on Monday made his first public comment on the matter.

"As head coach of the Black Ferns my priority is the wellbeing of everyone involved in the Black Ferns team and achieving a healthy balance between the pressures that come from preparing and competing at an elite level of sport and achieving success at pinnacle events within a supportive environment," Moore said.

"I am committed to assisting with all aspects of this review to achieve a positive outcome and ensure we have robust support systems in place for the whole team, including players, coaches, and management.

"This review is particularly important as the Black Ferns accelerate preparations for the Rugby World Cup 2022."

While the review is ongoing, the Herald understands some Black Ferns players have come forward in support of Moore.

When Ngata-Aerengamate's post first came to light NZ Rugby general manager of performance manager Chris Lendrum said they were distressing.

You never like to see any human describe their own situation in the way that Te Kura has," Lendrum said. "We feel for her. Our first priority is to make sure she is okay. Clearly we take any issues raised like this very seriously."

Moore has been the Black Ferns coach since 2015. Photo / Photosport

Probed about the situation last week NZR chief executive Mark Robinson would not confirm whether the findings of the review into Ngata-Aerengamate's allegations would be made public.

Following consultation with the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association, NZ Rugby on Monday announced further details of the "cultural and environmental" review.

The panel will be led by Simpson Grierson partner Phillipa Muir with assistance from former Black Fern and NZRPA director Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, NZ Rugby national harm prevention manager Eleanor Butterworth and All Blacks leadership manager Gilbert Enoka.

"The scope of the review will see Black Ferns players, management, NZR and NZRPA personnel provide feedback on the team environment, with a focus on identifying and supporting improvements as well as any behavioural or wellbeing concerns," NZ Rugby said in a statement.

"The review team will present their report to NZR and NZRPA by the end of February, after the conclusion of their meetings."