Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore welcomes review into serious allegations against him

4 minutes to read
Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore is complying with all elements of a review into serious allegations levelled at him by veteran hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after the team's northern tour last month.

Two weeks on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.