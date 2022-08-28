The Black Ferns will host Japan for a one-off test on September 24. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns World Cup preparation isn't done yet.

The New Zealand side have confirmed one final pre-tournament test, taking on Japan at Eden Park on September 24.

The match will be part of a double-header with the All Blacks' final Rugby Championship test against Australia, and marks the first time the Black Ferns have played the Japanese national team.

It provides the Black Ferns with another opportunity to shore up their playbook leading into the World Cup, after a shaky win over Australia in Adelaide on Saturday night.

"Adding another test to our schedule is important," Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith said. "The more we can train and play together, the better. Eden Park is a fantastic venue and getting the chance to play there before the World Cup is fantastic.

"We saw Japan beat Australia earlier this year so know they are a team that is building, we are really grateful to have some strong opposition before we start the World Cup. Playing our first test against them, at Eden Park, will be a great occasion."

It comes as a welcome addition to the schedule for a team who have been building, but facing a time crunch to be at the necessary level to challenge for the biggest title in the sport.

Thorough the Pacific Four tournament against Australia, Canada and the United States earlier in the year, the side started off a bit rough around the edges but showed continual improvement week-to-week to claim the title in impressive fashion.

That trend continued last weekend when they met Australia in Christchurch, putting 50 points on their transtasman rivals – which Smith believed could have been significantly more had their execution been better.

However, in Adelaide the Black Ferns struggled as the Australian forwards worked hard to slow the game down and attack them at the breakdown. While they still claimed the win, it was a performance that left a lot to be desired.

There were plenty of changes made to the side from a week prior, with two more players making their test debuts and some veterans returning to the frame, which has been Smith's approach all season as he tries to get as many players as possible the opportunity to show their talent and put their hand up for a spot in the World Cup squad.

The players will now return to their Farah Palmer Cup teams for the competition's playoffs, with the Smith expected to reveal his World Cup squad in mid-September.

The close-fought win in Adelaide will leave plenty for Smith and his management team to consider ahead of selecting that squad.

After the Black Ferns went without a win in four tests on their end of year tour in 2021, there were questions as to whether they would be in a position to compete for their sixth World Cup title, given they were beaten by an average of 30 points.

Since that time, Smith and his coaching team of Whitney Hansen and Wes Clarke have come in and done a great job. However, they are yet to be able to test themselves against the likes of France and England, who forced plenty of turnover ball against New Zealand late last year.

Given the Australians had success there at the weekend, it will be an area to address over the next six weeks as the Black Ferns look to hoist the World Cup trophy on home soil.