Rugby: Beauden Barrett shows off kicking accuracy at All Blacks training

He's back in his favoured No 10 jersey, and to celebrate Beauden Barrett on Friday showed off his incredible kicking skills to teammates during the All Blacks' final training session ahead of Bledisloe IV.

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday night with Barrett at first-five for the first time in more than a year.

The 29-year-old replaces Richie Mo'unga, who gets a break following a man of the match performance in the third Bledisloe thumping of the Aussies in Sydney last weekend.

In a video posted to the All Blacks' Twitter account and which you can see above, Barrett is seen lining up a kick from across the field at what seems to be Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, where the All Blacks have been training for much of the past two weeks.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year manages to land the ball in an open rubbish bin at least 70 metres away - to the rapturous applause of his teammates.

Beauden Barrett has been showing off his skills at All Blacks training. Photo / Getty

Barrett's positional switch from fullback was one of 10 changes to the All Blacks' starting XV announced by coach Ian Foster, with brother Jordie moving from the wing to the back.

Four rookies are set to make their test debuts, with Akira Ioane starting at blindside flanker and Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan all included on the bench.

When asked on Thursday whether Mo'unga had cemented himself as the first-choice first-five with his 23 points in the 43-5 mauling in the ANZ Stadium, Foster said no one "has locked in a role in the All Blacks".

"You've got to keep performing but I'm sure Richie can sit back in the grandstand or whatever he's doing and be really satisfied with what he's done but the minute you sit back and get satisfied, that's an omen of bad things to come," Foster said.

"I thought Richie was superb last week... I don't think anyone should feel safe but he can certainly feel very proud of what he did in the last test but when he gets his next opportunity, like everyone, our expectations will ramp up.

"We always said we were keen to give Beauden a go back at 10 because it's a position he's obviously outstanding in and he deserves that right."