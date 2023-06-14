Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan. Photo / Getty

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has reaffirmed his commitment to an independent Super Rugby commission and intent to usher in a player draft concept while placing the ball firmly at New Zealand Rugby’s feet over a potentially drastic move for the Rugby Championship.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Rugby Direct podcast, McLennan also assessed his relationship with NZ Rugby powerbrokers, Eddie Jones suggesting he will walk away as Wallabies coach after the World Cup and future Super Rugby expansion.

Delays in establishing a commission to oversee Super Rugby is the latest flashpoint in relations between New Zealand and Australian rugby. While Kevin Molloy has been appointed chairman, Super Rugby has no board or chief executive, to leave it at the behest of national unions which largely treat the competition as a feeder to the test arena.

McLennan, in New Zealand at least, is seen as a roadblock to the commission gaining autonomy from the national unions but he denies he is backflipping on an agreement to cede control.

“It’s the right question to ask and it’s important we get it right,” McLennan said. “[NZ Rugby boss] Mark Robinson would want it done yesterday, tomorrow. I think it’ll be one to two months.

“We’re not walking back past the deal. We’ve confirmed it in writing once again to Mark Robinson. The guys are meeting this week and next week about how we knock the whole thing into shape.

“We did that whole [broadcast] negotiation last year and ultimately it came together pretty quickly. In any business relationship you often stand back and say ‘can we do things better’. We’ve committed to the commission.

“You’ll always find with me I’ll honour the agreement and do the right thing but we’re just worried it becomes overly bureaucratic burdensome. We don’t want big cumbersome boards that don’t run the game properly.”

Until the commission is formalised concepts such as player drafts are effectively irrelevant but McLennan reiterated his desire for leading New Zealand and Australian players to represent opposing Super Rugby teams while retaining eligibility for their home nations.

In comments last weekend NZ Rugby Players’ Association boss Rob Nichol broadly supported a Super Rugby draft system to improve the overall lack of competitiveness from Australian teams and support the likes of Moana Pasifika.

“Ultimately it will have to go to the RA and NZR board and Super Rugby commission but if we can get a draft in place, it would drive interest on both sides of the Tasman,” McLennan said.

“Imagine us creating a draft that we promote before the Super Rugby season. That would drive incredible interest. That would do more to improve our collective media rights than any one thing.

“If the commission is looking to do things more creative and laterally there’s an idea to jump on. I was pleased to see Rob make those statements.

“We may think in our rugby world it’s a massive innovation but it’s been done before around the world.”

McLennan believes both an NBA-style draft, where emerging young talent is selected in a public fashion, and Australian cricket’s Big Bash, which involves the high-profile top end players traded, could be welcomed.

“I would actually do both. If we had a Damian McKenzie playing for the Rebels that would be extraordinary. They should still be eligible to play for their country if that was the case.

“We should collectively be trying to stop players going to France and Japan by building the value of our competition.”

McLennan did, however, acknowledge a draft system would benefit Australia more by addressing consistent concerns they do not have the depth to maintain five Super Rugby teams.

“The issues Rugby Australia have been dealing with over a long period of time are completely self-inflicted. We haven’t had pathways from the amateur to professional game but we have lots of good players so we must think long term. It’s our fault, but just give us a bit of time to get our house in order.”

The Rugby Championship’s future is another looming big ticket item as South Africa and Argentina agitate to move the tournament from its usual August-October window to March-April in order for their largely European-based players to have sufficient rests during a calendar year.

Such a drastic change would require Super Rugby to shift to May-September. It would also need World Rugby to alter their test rugby player release window which could spark potential legal action from European clubs at the fear of losing leading figures for significant chunks of their season.

While those major barriers remain, McLennan says Australia supports South Africa and Argentina’s preference to move the flagship test tournament, leaving the decision in New Zealand’s hands.

“This is probably one area where we differ from New Zealand. I understand New Zealand’s position because it creates a lot of difficulty at provincial level but for the greater good that’s probably where it is heading.

“When South Africa were forced north it wasn’t as elegantly handled as it could’ve been. They’ve put all their eggs into going north. If we can move the global calendar around so it’s all in sync we can preserve the Rugby Championship.

“I worry South Africa will migrate north completely. That would be a disaster for NZR and RA.

“Ultimately it’s going to come down to New Zealand in this instance. We understand the complexities around shifting the provincial competitions. It’s not ideal for us, either, but if it keeps the whole ecosystem together and we build assets globally then we’re open to it.

“It’s going to land on NZR’s doorstep, and they’ve got to decide what they’re going to do.”

Despite the frequent fallouts over everything from fixtures to broadcast revenue and competition structures, McLennan says Australia’s rugby relationship with New Zealand has improved to a place of mutual respect.

“Three years ago NZR had a superiority complex and we had an inferiority complex. In 2023 there is no doubt we respect the All Blacks and what you’ve achieved on the field. There is no better rugby nation on earth over a long period of time.

“Now it’s very constructive. We really respect Mark Robinson, Rob Nichol. Dame Patsy [Reddy] has been terrific. Stewart Mitchell and I got on really well. On the whole, there’s a genuine willingness to work together.

“We had some issues in the early days with Brent Impey. That’s no secret. We felt the way we were treated was pretty poor and we were worried about the way our code in Australia and with South Africa and Argentina. At a Sanzaar level some of that damage is still there but we’re all moving on.

“We like the NZR board and management. We have our issues and that’s healthy. That would happen between any member union around the world. I feel good in terms of the relationship and where we’re going.”

McLennan on:

Eddie Jones saying he will walk away from his four-year deal as Wallabies head coach following the World Cup:

“I’ve worked with some big personalities and colourful characters and Eddie is right up there. He’s certainly driving more interest in the game in this part of the world. He’s walked back from those statements in the last week to say he was only joking.

“All the conversations I’ve had with him have been about the long term and how we fix our pathways. I’d be absolutely surprised if he left after this World Cup. He’s never coached a team through to the Lions which we have in 2025 then we have the men’s and women’s World Cup in 27 and 29.”

Super Rugby expansion by 2028:

“[RA chief executive] Phil Waugh believes we should be housing a team out of Hawaii so we have a US-led team and Mark Robinson has talked a lot about Japan which we agree with. If we can add at least two teams by then that will deliver us more games, more hours. Collectively we need to think about expansion and how we continue to support the Drua, Moana Pasifika to make it the world’s best provincial competition.”

The Wallabies chances at this year’s World Cup:

“If we get a bit of luck and maintain our focus there’s no reason why we can’t get to a semifinal and final. Any team that gets to that stage can win it. We genuinely believe we’ve got a good chance. I think we can go all the way.”