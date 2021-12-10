Rugby: Antoine Dupont, Zoe Aldcroft win rugby's player of the year awards

Antoine Dupont (L) and Zoe Aldcroft have been named as the best players in rugby in 2021. Photos / Getty

France halfback Antoine Dupont has been named World Rugby's men's player of the year and England lock Zoe Aldcroft won the women's award.

The stocky and explosively quick Dupont has been outstanding for France in the past two seasons, helping Les Tricolores become a competitive side once again under coach Fabien Galthie after years of mediocrity.

The 25-year-old Dupont was outstanding in orchestrating attacks as France ended the year with a 40-25 win against New Zealand to end a 14-match, 12-year losing streak to the All Blacks. He captained the side in the Autumn Series in the absence of skipper Charles Ollivon.

"Shoot for the moon," the Toulouse player wrote in English on his Twitter page, then continued in French. "A big thank you to everyone, and especially to the staff and my teammates."

Shoot for the moon 🤩

Un GRAND merci tous, et surtout aux staffs et mes coéquipiers de @francerugby et @StadeToulousain 🙌🏼 Encore plein de belles choses à aller chercher ensemble💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/181ckfpVfs — Antoine Dupont (@Dupont9A) December 10, 2021

The 25-year-old Aldcroft helped England win a third successive Six Nations title this year and secure back-to-back wins over New Zealand.

Dupont is the third Frenchman to clinch the award after Galthie won in 2012 and flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 after leading France to the World Cup final.

He beat Australia flanker Michael Hooper, England lock Maro Itoje and Australia centre Samu Kerevi in the public voting.

Last year Dupont was voted the best men's Six Nations player — the first Frenchman to win the award. He stood out with his bursts of speed from the back of the scrum, his perceptive passing and support running.

Aldcroft captained England for the first time in an 89-0 win over the United States that extended the Red Roses' unbeaten test run to 18.

"It was an honour to be nominated in the first instance and I'm absolutely over the moon," she told the Six Nations website. "Individual awards are a reflection of a team effort and I'd like to dedicate this to all of the teammates, coaching and management staff that I work with."

She won the public vote ahead of England backrower Poppy Cleall, France halfback Laure Sansus and France winger Caroline Boujard.

Aldcroft is the fourth Englishwoman to win the award following winger Michaela Staniford (2012), backrower Sarah Hunter (2016) and centre-fullback Emily Scarratt two years ago.

"To follow in their footsteps is an amazing feeling," Aldcroft said.

Earlier in the week, All Blacks winger Will Jordan was named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year while England's Simon Middleton created history as the first coach of a women's team to win Coach of the Year.